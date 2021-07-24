SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Shooting at Jake’s in Five Points injures employee

Jonathan Wise was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Jonathan Wise was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, officers said.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man after a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Jonathan Wise was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, officers said.

Officers say he was accused of shooting a 33-year-old employee of Jake’s Bar & Grill on Devine St.

The employee was shot in the lower body -- the injury was not life-threatening.

Business staff told Wise to leave the establishment due to unruly and disruptive behavior, officers said. As Wise was being escorted out of the business, he fired at the two employees, striking one.

After the shooting, Wise ran from the scene but was found and arrested by CPD officers moments later at the 2300 block of Devine Street.

CPD officers interviewed several witnesses and reviewed and collected surveillance video of the crime.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Day 4: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer
Traffic on North Lake Drive is very slow at the dam because of this crash. Drivers should avoid...
North Lake Drive reopen after earlier crash shut down both directions near Lake Murray Dam
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Rowland Trial Day 3: Investigators present gruesome evidence from night Samantha Josephson died
Rowland Trial Day 3: Gruesome evidence presented from night Samantha Josephson died
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
COVID cases continue to climb in SC: 1,212 new cases reported Friday

Latest News

Gabby Goodwin, a Columbia native, started her business “Confidence” at the age of seven.
Columbia teen-entrepreneur surprised with $200,000 investment from Marcus Lemonis & Gayle King
SCHP
Head-on crash kills 93-year-old Aiken County man
wis
First Alert Forecast: Hazy, hot but dry for the weekend - Rain next week
Vet warns dog owners of dangers of toxic sago palm plant
Vet warns dog owners of dangers of toxic sago palm plant