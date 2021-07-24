SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Florence County deputies searching for missing woman

Sherina Monique Smith
Sherina Monique Smith(FCSO)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman in the Pee Dee.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Sherina Monique Smith, of Camden, was last seen early Saturday morning.

Officials said Smith was at or near mile marker 141 on Interstate 20 at around 7:50 a.m.

Investigators explained she may have run out of gas and was heading toward Florence when she was last seen.

Smith is described as being 5′6″ and around 177 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 843-665-2121 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Day 4: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Traffic on North Lake Drive is very slow at the dam because of this crash. Drivers should avoid...
North Lake Drive reopen after earlier crash shut down both directions near Lake Murray Dam
Rowland Trial Day 3: Investigators present gruesome evidence from night Samantha Josephson died
Rowland Trial Day 3: Gruesome evidence presented from night Samantha Josephson died
Officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Body of SC man found 9 days after being reported missing

Latest News

This model shows what a rapid transit stop might look like on Remount Road.
Lowcountry Rapid Transit project gets key federal approval, 30% design plans complete
McMaster’s comments Thursday came as statistics show both good news and bad news with the...
Gov. advises vaccine-reluctant to talk to doctors, friends
Jonathan Wise was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Shooting at Jake’s in Five Points injures employee
Gabby Goodwin, a Columbia native, started her business “Confidence” at the age of seven.
Columbia teen-entrepreneur surprised with $200,000 investment from Marcus Lemonis & Gayle King