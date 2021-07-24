SkyView
Columbia teen-entrepreneur surprised with $200,000 investment from Marcus Lemonis & Gayle King

By Hannah Cumler
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A young South Carolina entrepreneur recently received exciting news when two well-known names made a huge investment in her business.

Gabby Goodwin, a Columbia native, started her business “Confidence” at the age of seven. The founder and creator of GaBBY Bows has continued to grow her business through the years, now offering natural hair-care products, an entrepreneurial academy for girls, and much more.

Gabby was recently invited on the “One Hundred Percent” podcast, hosted by entrepreneur and TV personality Marcus Lemonis. Gabby said she was only expecting to do an interview about her business, but what actually happened blew her away.

Gayle King joined Marcus Lemonis on the podcast and announced that the two would be investing $200 thousand in Gabby’s business.

