21-year-old man arrested for attempted murder in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man after a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

Jonathan Wise was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, officers said.

Officers say he was accused of shooting a 33-year-old employee of Jake’s Bar & Grill on Devine St.

The employee was shot in the lower body -- the injury was not life-threatening.

Business staff told Wise to leave the establishment due to unruly and disruptive behavior, officers said. As Wise was being escorted out of the business, he fired at the two employees, striking one.

After the shooting, Wise ran from the scene but was found and arrested by CPD officers moments later at the 2300 block of Devine Street.

CPD officers interviewed several witnesses and reviewed and collected surveillance video of the crime.

