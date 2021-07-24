21-year-old Columbia man arrested for attempted murder in Five Points

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man Sunday.

Jonathan Wise was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, officers said.

He was accused of shooting an employee of Jake’s Bar & Grill on Devine St. overnight.

Officers say the victim did not receive a life-threatening injury.

