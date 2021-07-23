71-year-old woman reported missing found safe
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department has located an elderly woman who was been reported missing
Officials say 71-year-old Sandra Robinson drove away from the 400 block of N. Salem Street around 5:30 p.m.
Shortly before 6:45 p.m. officials announced that she had been found safe.
