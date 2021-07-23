Sumter man arrested for criminal solicitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man was arrested on two charges connected to the attempted criminal solicitation of a minor.

20-year-old Kaleb Michael Lopez was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children and investigators with the Cayce Department of Public Safety on Wednesday.

Investigators say Lopez solicited and traveled to meet a person he believed to be a minor for sex.

He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor -- a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

