Sumter man arrested for criminal solicitation of a minor

20-year-old Kaleb Michael Lopez was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children and...
20-year-old Kaleb Michael Lopez was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children and investigators with the Cayce Department of Public Safety on Wednesday.(Sumter Police Department)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter man was arrested on two charges connected to the attempted criminal solicitation of a minor.

20-year-old Kaleb Michael Lopez was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children and investigators with the Cayce Department of Public Safety on Wednesday.

Investigators say Lopez solicited and traveled to meet a person he believed to be a minor for sex.

He is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor -- a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment; and one count of attempted criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

