SC State University Board approves presidential search committee

Board Chairman Rodney C. Jenkins named trustees Jameel Allen, Starlee Alexander and Wilbert Shuler to the committee.(Live 5 News)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State University Board of Trustees approved the formation of a three-member committee to seek training for the entire board regarding a presidential search process on Friday .

Board Chairman Rodney C. Jenkins named trustees Jameel Allen, Starlee Alexander and Wilbert Shuler to the committee.

“This three-member committee will seek a person or firm that will train the board on what responsibilities it has regarding a presidential search,” Jenkins said. “It’s all about getting everyone on the same playing field from the start when it comes to initiating a search process.”

The three-member committee is the board’s first step toward naming a permanent candidate to fill the president’s seat on an ongoing basis.

Retired Colonel Alexander Conyers has been acting president since July 13.

Jenkins will confer with the newly formed committee to devise a written plan with specific steps to carry out the acquisition of a trainer and subsequently a national search.

The board may first seek advice from the Association of Governing Boards and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, the university’s accrediting body.

