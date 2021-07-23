Pawleys Island beachgoers help whale stuck on sandbar after giving birth

SkyView
Beachgoers in Pawleys Island helped out a whale that got stuck on a sandbar after it gave birth Thursday.(Phebe Bowers Armas)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Beachgoers in the South Strand became saviors to a whale after it got stuck on a sandbar Thursday.

That happened shortly after it gave birth, according to one woman who saw it all happen.

Phebe Armas told WMBF News that she and her family were in front of their house near the Sea View Inn when they saw people heading towards the whale.

“She had just given birth, and there was a lot of blood in the water,” she said.

There was added concern with Blacktip sharks also swimming about, but the newly-born calf was able to swim away.

The mother whale, however, got herself stuck on a small sandbar.

As the mother’s pod watched on, Armas said people came and helped roller her back out to sea.

She also said the mother whale and the rest of the pod stayed around for a little while longer, breaching before swimming away.

“She swam off and seemingly all was well,” Armas said.

