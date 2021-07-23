SkyView
One killed in single-vehicle collision in Fairfield County

Officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WINNSBORO, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a car crash in Fairfield County, officials say.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Old River Road near Interstate 77 Thursday.

Officials say the driver of a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver was travelling west on Old River Road, when their vehicle ran off the left side of the road and into a deep gully. Officials say the vehicle struck several trees and the driver became entrapped.

Officials have not released the identity of the deceased person as of Friday morning.

