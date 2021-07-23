SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Myrtle Beach skateboarders excited for sport to make Olympic debut

By Patrick Lloyd
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Skateboarding is officially making its debut as one of five new sports at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

Around 7.000 miles away, skaters in Myrtle Beach say they’re excited about the sport’s inclusion.

“It’s a really, really big deal,” Michael Covello said.

Covello has been looking forward to seeing skateboarding on the world stage for a long time.

“Seeing skateboarding go global is a dream of mine,” he said. “I think that would be awesome.”

Skaters hope seeing the sport on the world stage will help it grow.

“It’ll probably attract some new followers,” Rick Wilson said. “Get people interested who were once skating before, get them back on the board.”

Skateboarding joins karate, sport climbing and surfing as sports making their debut in Tokyo. Baseball and softball are also returning after being absent in 2012 and 2016.

Skaters also hope the extra exposure the sport is likely to bring will get rid of negative stereotypes.

“I think a lot of people nowadays see skateboarders as kind of a sketchy type of people,” Corvello said. “But I think everybody out here at least, they’re some of the best people you’ll ever meet. Skaters are awesome. They’re always super friendly to help new skaters and stuff like that, so they’re all really, really awesome.”

Skateboarding begins at the Olympics at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with men’s preliminary runs. It will air on USA.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Day 4: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Traffic on North Lake Drive is very slow at the dam because of this crash. Drivers should avoid...
North Lake Drive reopen after earlier crash shut down both directions near Lake Murray Dam
Rowland Trial Day 3: Investigators present gruesome evidence from night Samantha Josephson died
Rowland Trial Day 3: Gruesome evidence presented from night Samantha Josephson died
Officials say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Body of SC man found 9 days after being reported missing

Latest News

Sherina Monique Smith
Florence County deputies searching for missing woman
This model shows what a rapid transit stop might look like on Remount Road.
Lowcountry Rapid Transit project gets key federal approval, 30% design plans complete
McMaster’s comments Thursday came as statistics show both good news and bad news with the...
Gov. advises vaccine-reluctant to talk to doctors, friends
Jonathan Wise was arrested for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent...
Shooting at Jake’s in Five Points injures employee
Gabby Goodwin, a Columbia native, started her business “Confidence” at the age of seven.
Columbia teen-entrepreneur surprised with $200,000 investment from Marcus Lemonis & Gayle King