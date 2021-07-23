Man to serve 25 years in jail after selling heroin in Walmart parking lot

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man arrested back in 2019 for selling heroin in the parking lot of Walmart in West Columbia will now spend 25 years in prison.

A jury found Jerome Smith, 57, guilty of trafficking heroin, distribution of heroin and possession with the intent to distribute heroin in Lexington County.

Smith, who is from West Columbia, was arrested by special agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Narcotics Division on the morning of Oct. 23, 2019.

Agents said Smith was selling heroin that morning, and they found more of the drug packaged for sale in his vehicle.

When authorities searched Smith’s home, they found 16 grams of heroin and $1,800 in cash, along with a digital scale and baggies used for packaging the drug for sale.

After a jury trial in Lexington County in July 2021, a judge confirmed Smith’s sentence of 25 years on the trafficking charge. He will also concurrently serve 10-year sentences on the other charges.

