SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Kidney recipient pushes for new law for living organ donors

Sorenson, and the living organ donor, the morning after kidney surgery in February 2019.
Sorenson, and the living organ donor, the morning after kidney surgery in February 2019.(Kenneth Sorenson)
By Lisa Weismann
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is petitioning state lawmakers to better protect living organ donors.

Kenneth Sorenson received a kidney from a living donor in 2019, after he was a back-up recipient to deceased donors about eight times.  He had never previously met the person who donated a kidney to him.

“I met her the morning after,” Sorenson said. “She is a hero to me.  She donated a kidney to a complete stranger, just because.”

The Living Donor Protection Act was introduced in Congress this past February.  The bill prohibits certain insurance carriers from discriminating against living organ donors.  It would also specify that organ donation surgery entitles employees to medical leave.

“We should remove as many obstacles, as possible,” Sorenson said, adding that he hopes to garner enough support for similar bills to be introduced on a state level.  “It would change someone’s life and save someone’s life.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowland Trial Day 3: Investigators present gruesome evidence from night Samantha Josephson died
Rowland Trial Day 3: Gruesome evidence presented from night Samantha Josephson died
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
More than 900 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday as SC’s surge continues
The crash happened in the 2000 block of South Lake Drive, near Platt Springs Road.
Coroner identifies person killed in Lexington County crash
From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Day 4: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer
Aerial picture of the the Murdaugh property where Alex Murdaugh, Maggie’s husband and Paul’s...
State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case