Kidney recipient pushes for new law for living organ donors

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Goose Creek man is petitioning state lawmakers to better protect living organ donors.

Kenneth Sorenson received a kidney from a living donor in 2019, after he was a back-up recipient to deceased donors about eight times. He had never previously met the person who donated a kidney to him.

“I met her the morning after,” Sorenson said. “She is a hero to me. She donated a kidney to a complete stranger, just because.”

The Living Donor Protection Act was introduced in Congress this past February. The bill prohibits certain insurance carriers from discriminating against living organ donors. It would also specify that organ donation surgery entitles employees to medical leave.

“We should remove as many obstacles, as possible,” Sorenson said, adding that he hopes to garner enough support for similar bills to be introduced on a state level. “It would change someone’s life and save someone’s life.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.