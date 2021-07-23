SkyView
Furry Friend Friday: Keaton

Keaton was adopted as a puppy and kept outside with little to no socialization for his entire life.(WIS TV)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Keaton is a 3-year-old terrier mix, about 70 pounds, that has been waiting on a forever home for one year.

He was adopted as a puppy and kept outside with little to no socialization for his entire life. We are looking for a family to show Keaton what love is! He would do best in a chill home without young children.

It will take a few visits with him at our facility to build trust. It’s super easy to win over his heart with treats! Keaton is very affectionate when he gets to know you. He loves to sit in staff member’s laps the entire time when we let him outside in the play yards.

We hope to find a family with a little patience and a lot of love to give!

If you are interested in adoption Keaton, please visit our website at pawmettolifeline.org to fill out an adoption application!

