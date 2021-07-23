FIRST ALERT - Sunny and dry for the weekend, Low pressure off our coast may bring showers next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

First Alert Weather Headlines:

-A mostly quiet evening is expected. A slight chance for a shower but most areas staying dry

-An area of low pressure moves over the Atlantic and has a 40% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

-Saturday and Sunday look dry with mostly sunny skies, highs will be in the 90s.

First Alert Weather Story:

Quiet weather for the weekend here and at the beaches.

Expect a 40% chance of rain and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The humidity should be rather high as well. Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90.

First Alert Weather Forecast:

Tonight: A few passing clouds with temps falling into the low 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

