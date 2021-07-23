First Alert Forecast: Hazy, hot, and humid today with a few storms possible too

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Haze and a little smoke still possible today from the fires burning out west. There’s an isolated chance of some afternoon storms too.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Skies are hazy today with partly cloudy conditions and a 20% chance of storms this afternoon.

· High temps reach 93 today.

· An area of low pressure moves over the Atlantic and has a 30% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

· Saturday and Sunday look dry with mostly sunny skies, highs are in the low 90s.

First Alert Weather Story:

We’ve got some haze and smoke from the wildfires out west today. It should be a little better than yesterday, but will reach farther south toward Orangeburg this time around. Air quality is considered to be good, but could dip down to the “moderate” range. If you have sensitivities to smoke, it would be best to stay indoors. Highs today are in the low 90s and we have plenty of humidity too. There’s a 20% chance of some isolated storms this afternoon.

High pressure to our northeast brings in drier air and gives us mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. High temps are in the low 90s and lows are in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday the humidity goes back up and we see a 20% chance of showers and storms. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s by the afternoon.

A shortwave moves closer to the area Tuesday and increases our uplift in the atmosphere which brings a 40% chance of rain and thunder. The humidity should be rather high as well. Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90.

Tropics:

We’re also keeping an eye on potential development in the tropics. An area of low pressure will move off the coast of Georgia. It lingers off the coast of SC and GA for the early part of next week before moving south over Florida. Right now, it has a low chance of tropical development (30% chance) in the next 5 days.

Today: Sunshine and clouds. Chance of afternoon storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.