SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Hazy, hot, and humid today with a few storms possible too

By Adam Clark
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Haze and a little smoke still possible today from the fires burning out west. There’s an isolated chance of some afternoon storms too.

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Skies are hazy today with partly cloudy conditions and a 20% chance of storms this afternoon.

· High temps reach 93 today.

· An area of low pressure moves over the Atlantic and has a 30% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

· Saturday and Sunday look dry with mostly sunny skies, highs are in the low 90s.

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Weather Story:

We’ve got some haze and smoke from the wildfires out west today. It should be a little better than yesterday, but will reach farther south toward Orangeburg this time around. Air quality is considered to be good, but could dip down to the “moderate” range. If you have sensitivities to smoke, it would be best to stay indoors. Highs today are in the low 90s and we have plenty of humidity too. There’s a 20% chance of some isolated storms this afternoon.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

High pressure to our northeast brings in drier air and gives us mostly sunny skies Saturday and Sunday. High temps are in the low 90s and lows are in the upper 60s to low 70s.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

Monday the humidity goes back up and we see a 20% chance of showers and storms. Morning lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s by the afternoon.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

A shortwave moves closer to the area Tuesday and increases our uplift in the atmosphere which brings a 40% chance of rain and thunder. The humidity should be rather high as well. Lows are in the mid 70s and highs reach the low 90.

wis
wis(wis)

Tropics:

We’re also keeping an eye on potential development in the tropics. An area of low pressure will move off the coast of Georgia. It lingers off the coast of SC and GA for the early part of next week before moving south over Florida. Right now, it has a low chance of tropical development (30% chance) in the next 5 days.

wis
wis(wis)

Today: Sunshine and clouds. Chance of afternoon storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

wis
wis(wis)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Kevin Arnone's July 22nd Forecast
Kevin Arnone's July 22nd Forecast

Most Read

Rowland Trial Day 3: Investigators present gruesome evidence from night Samantha Josephson died
Rowland Trial Day 3: Gruesome evidence from night Samantha Josephson died presented
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
More than 900 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday as SC’s surge continues
The crash happened in the 2000 block of South Lake Drive, near Platt Springs Road.
Coroner identifies person killed in Lexington County crash
It’s being called the biggest animal cruelty bust in South Carolina history.
More than 400 animals seized from S.C. home, deputies say
A lawsuit alleges a sloth at Charleston Sloth and Exotics, LLC, bit a child.
Family sues Lowcountry animal exhibit after sloth bites child

Latest News

Kevin Arnone's July 22nd Forecast
Kevin Arnone's July 22nd Forecast
Kevin Arnone's July 22nd Forecast
Kevin Arnone's July 22nd Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 7/22/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 7/22/21
Dominic Brown's July 21st Forecast
Dominic Brown's July 21st Forecast