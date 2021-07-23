SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

DHEC: Rabid puppy associated with Florence County, people and pets exposed

((Source: SCDHEC.gov))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - State health officials announced Friday that a puppy brought to Florence County earlier this month tested positive for rabies.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the puppy was found in Edgefield County but was brought to Florence County on July 17.

It was previously in Georgia a few days prior.

At least 25 people have been exposed so far and have been referred to hospitals, according to DHEC.

The agency also said six dogs were exposed and have been quarantined as required by state law.

DHEC tested the puppy on July 19, turning up a positive test for rabies the next day. It’s the 46th rabid animal case so far this year, officials said.

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family from this deadly virus,” said Terri McCollister, DHEC’s Rabies Program Team Leader. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to humans or pets. So, give wild and stray animals plenty of space. In South Carolina, rabies is most often found in wildlife such as raccoons, skunks, foxes, and bats, but pets are just as susceptible to the virus.”

McCollister also says people should avoid touching animals in need to avoid the risk of rabies and to contact local animal control or wildlife officers to help.

Anyone in Florence County who finds wounds on their pet and doesn’t know where they came from is urged to call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Office at (843) 661-4825 or at (888) 847-0902 after normal business hours.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowland Trial Day 3: Investigators present gruesome evidence from night Samantha Josephson died
Rowland Trial Day 3: Gruesome evidence presented from night Samantha Josephson died
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
More than 900 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday as SC’s surge continues
The crash happened in the 2000 block of South Lake Drive, near Platt Springs Road.
Coroner identifies person killed in Lexington County crash
From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Day 4: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer
Aerial picture of the the Murdaugh property where Alex Murdaugh, Maggie’s husband and Paul’s...
State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT - Sunny and dry for the weekend, Low pressure off our coast may bring showers next week
My Take: Richland County gun violence
20-year-old Kaleb Michael Lopez was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children and...
Sumter man arrested for criminal solicitation of a minor
Sorenson, and the living organ donor, the morning after kidney surgery in February 2019.
Kidney recipient pushes for new law for living organ donors
A jury found Jerome Smith, 57, guilty of trafficking heroin, distribution of heroin and...
Man to serve 25 years in jail after selling heroin in Walmart parking lot