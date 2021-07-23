SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Crash has Lake Murray Dam shut down in both directions

By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash has closed the Lake Murray Dam to traffic in both directions, Lexington County officials said Friday afternoon.

As of 2:15 p.m., traffic is blocked on North Lake Drive at the dam.

Emergency personnel are on the scene and drivers should avoid the area.

No further details have been shared by officials at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Rowland Trial Day 3: Investigators present gruesome evidence from night Samantha Josephson died
Rowland Trial Day 3: Gruesome evidence presented from night Samantha Josephson died
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
More than 900 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday as SC’s surge continues
The crash happened in the 2000 block of South Lake Drive, near Platt Springs Road.
Coroner identifies person killed in Lexington County crash
A lawsuit alleges a sloth at Charleston Sloth and Exotics, LLC, bit a child.
Family sues Lowcountry animal exhibit after sloth bites child
It’s being called the biggest animal cruelty bust in South Carolina history.
More than 400 animals seized from S.C. home, deputies say

Latest News

tr
Crash has Lake Murray Dam shut down in both directions
The crash happened in the 2000 block of South Lake Drive, near Platt Springs Road.
Coroner identifies person killed in Lexington County crash
This Independence Day weekend comes just after the S.C. Department of Public Safety announced...
SC Highway Patrol reports busy roads, increased officers throughout summer
A vehicle fire on Interstate 20 East has backed up traffic, officials say.
All lanes re-opened after vehicle fire on I-20