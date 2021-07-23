Crash has Lake Murray Dam shut down in both directions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash has closed the Lake Murray Dam to traffic in both directions, Lexington County officials said Friday afternoon.

As of 2:15 p.m., traffic is blocked on North Lake Drive at the dam.

Emergency personnel are on the scene and drivers should avoid the area.

No further details have been shared by officials at this time.

This story will be updated.

