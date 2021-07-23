Clemson football previews upcoming season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson’s family is more than just words.

With more than 20 former players on staff working in a variety of roles -- care for the culture keeps their program at a high standard.

“I love being able to nurture that love giving former players opportunities,” said head coach Dabo Swinney. “There is nobody more invested in your program than those who have put their blood, sweat, and tears into it.”

