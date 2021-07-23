SkyView
Clemson football previews upcoming season

By Joe Gorchow
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clemson’s family is more than just words.

With more than 20 former players on staff working in a variety of roles -- care for the culture keeps their program at a high standard.

“I love being able to nurture that love giving former players opportunities,” said head coach Dabo Swinney. “There is nobody more invested in your program than those who have put their blood, sweat, and tears into it.”

To see highlights, the full report and more -- click the video link above.

