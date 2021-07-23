SkyView
Bedding provider brings over 300 jobs to Orangeburg Co.

By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bedding manufacturer and supplier is planning to build a new location in Orangeburg County that will employ over 300 people.

BRN Sleep Products, a Turkish company, is investing $4.3 million to establish operations in Orangeburg County, Governor Henry McMaster said.

The premium bedding supplier says the investment of $4.3 million will create more than 300 new jobs.

The company was founded in Turkey in 2006, and the governors office says they specialize in the manufacturing and assembly of mattresses and bases. A release from McMaster’s office says they also have focuses in marketing, distribution and sale of bed products.

McMaster says the new facility’s location is located at 3771 Cameron Road in Orangeburg. BRN Sleep Products’ new location will house a new product line and increase the company’s capacity to meet growing demand, the governor’s office said.

McMaster encouraged individuals interested in joining the BRN Sleep Products team to email hr@brnbed.com.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development says they have approved job development credits related to the project.

