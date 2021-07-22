SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Two early-morning minor earthquakes recorded in Ladson

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division released a tweet citing the United States...
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division released a tweet citing the United States Geological Survey’s earthquake reports.(AP)
By Riley Bean
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The US Geological Survey says Ladson experienced two minor earthquakes Thursday morning.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division released a tweet citing the United States Geological Survey’s earthquake reports.

The SCEMD says a 1.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded near Ladson at 7:09 a.m. Thursday. Emergency management says the epicenter was 4 km southwest of Ladson.

At 7:18 a.m., the geological survey reported another earthquake, but said this one only came in at 1.09 magnitude on the Richter Scale.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Rowland Trial Day 2: Suspect’s ex-girlfriend says she saw him scrubbing car with bleach
Nathaniel Rowland appeared in court for day 1 of his murder trial July 20, 2021.
Nathaniel Rowland Trial: His DNA not found on Samantha Josephson, but someone else’s was, defense says
The crash happened in the 2000 block of South Lake Drive, near Platt Springs Road.
Coroner identifies person killed in Lexington County crash
Daniel Robinson was last seen leaving a desert work site on June 23.
Missing SC man’s Jeep found crashed in Arizona desert
Zion Lee Watson
Family of Upstate boy who died after EMS was called to day care will hold news conference