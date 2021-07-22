Sewage spills cause swimming advisories in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A swimming advisory has been issued after multiple sewage spills have impacted portions of the Congaree and Lower Saluda Rivers, officials with the Midlands Rivers Coalition say.

According to officials, a swimming advisory is being issued for the Congaree River from the confluence to the Rosewood Drive Landing.

Officials say two of Midlands Rivers Coalition water quality samples on the Lower Saluda River showed elevated bacteria levels. A swimming advisory is being issued for the Lower Saluda River from River’s Edge (just below I-26) to the confluence.

Officials say a follow-up sampling was conducted Thursday, and those results will be reported Friday afternoon.

Contact recreation including swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not recommended in the advisory areas.

