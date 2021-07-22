SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Sewage spills cause swimming advisories in the Midlands

Multiple sewage spills have impacted portions of the Congaree and Lower Saluda Rivers,...
Multiple sewage spills have impacted portions of the Congaree and Lower Saluda Rivers, officials say.((Source: WIS))
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A swimming advisory has been issued after multiple sewage spills have impacted portions of the Congaree and Lower Saluda Rivers, officials with the Midlands Rivers Coalition say.

According to officials, a swimming advisory is being issued for the Congaree River from the confluence to the Rosewood Drive Landing.

Officials say two of Midlands Rivers Coalition water quality samples on the Lower Saluda River showed elevated bacteria levels. A swimming advisory is being issued for the Lower Saluda River from River’s Edge (just below I-26) to the confluence.

Officials say a follow-up sampling was conducted Thursday, and those results will be reported Friday afternoon.

Contact recreation including swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not recommended in the advisory areas.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Rowland Trial Day 2: Suspect’s ex-girlfriend says she saw him scrubbing car with bleach
Nathaniel Rowland appeared in court for day 1 of his murder trial July 20, 2021.
Nathaniel Rowland Trial: His DNA not found on Samantha Josephson, but someone else’s was, defense says
The crash happened in the 2000 block of South Lake Drive, near Platt Springs Road.
Coroner identifies person killed in Lexington County crash
Daniel Robinson was last seen leaving a desert work site on June 23.
Missing SC man’s Jeep found crashed in Arizona desert
Zion Lee Watson
Family of Upstate boy who died after EMS was called to day care will hold news conference

Latest News

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division released a tweet citing the United States...
Two early-morning minor earthquakes recorded in Ladson
The robbery happened close to 3:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.
Police: Man robs convenience store, ends up with only pack of cigarettes
Nathaniel Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson in 2019.
Day 3: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei agreed to a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with...
Bojangles signs Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei