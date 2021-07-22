SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Police: Man robs convenience store, ends up with only pack of cigarettes

The robbery happened close to 3:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.
The robbery happened close to 3:00 a.m. on Thursday morning.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One man’s armed robbery of a Salisbury convenience store netted only a $5 pack of cigarettes.

Police say the man walked into the Circle K store on E. Innes Street near I-85 just before 3:00 a.m. on Thursday. He asked the clerk to give him a pack of cigarettes. When the clerk refused, he pulled a chrome handgun and pointed it at the clerk’s heard. He then demanded the money in the safe and money from the register.

The clerk managed to call 911 on her phone, even as he attempted to grab the phone away from her. The man then picked up a pack of cigarettes and ran from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Rowland Trial Day 2: Suspect’s ex-girlfriend says she saw him scrubbing car with bleach
Nathaniel Rowland appeared in court for day 1 of his murder trial July 20, 2021.
Nathaniel Rowland Trial: His DNA not found on Samantha Josephson, but someone else’s was, defense says
The crash happened in the 2000 block of South Lake Drive, near Platt Springs Road.
Coroner identifies person killed in Lexington County crash
Daniel Robinson was last seen leaving a desert work site on June 23.
Missing SC man’s Jeep found crashed in Arizona desert
Zion Lee Watson
Family of Upstate boy who died after EMS was called to day care will hold news conference

Latest News

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division released a tweet citing the United States...
Two early-morning minor earthquakes recorded in Ladson
Nathaniel Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson in 2019.
Day 3: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer
Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei agreed to a Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with...
Bojangles signs Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei
Day 3: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer