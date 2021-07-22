SkyView
Partner bars in Five Points allowed to keep liquor license

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two bars in the Five Points area will be allowed to keep their liquor licenses, but only if they meet certain conditions.

A final order issued by the Administrative Law Court states that the Department of Revenue has the go-ahead to issue licenses to Breakers and Breakers Live once certain issues are resolved.

The conditions set for the bars going forward are the use of a hand stamp system, the installation of forensic ID scanners at all entrances, and setting a price minimum with no alcohol specials or discounts.

It’s the latest win for bar owners who have been battling with citizens and state leaders.

They argue that the bars attract crime to the area, as well as, serve underage customers.

