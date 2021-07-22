SkyView
MUST SEE: Teen hit in the face by a seagull during amusement ride

By NBC News Channel
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JERSEY SHORE, N.J. (NBC/WIS) - This amusement park ride is for the birds!

Can you imagine getting ready to blast off on a ride and then you’re suddenly smacked in the face by a seagull?

That’s what happened to a teen at an amusement park on the Jersey Shore earlier this month.

13-year-old Kiley Holman and her friend Georgia Reed were ready for a thrill on the “Sling Shot” -- a reverse bungee ride, but they got a little more thrill than they bargained for.

Just as the “sling shot” launched 75 feet into the air, a speeding seagull smacked Kiley in the face.

She was able to quickly fling the seagull off into the air and all was well. Neither Kiley nor the bird were injured.

The entire incident was caught on camera and has since gone viral.

By the way, the besties just happened to be celebrating Georgia’s birthday and needless to say, it was an adventure neither girl will forget!

