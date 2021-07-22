SkyView
More than 400 animals seized from S.C. home, deputies say

It’s being called the biggest animal cruelty bust in South Carolina history.
It's being called the biggest animal cruelty bust in South Carolina history.(Source: WYFF)
By WYFF News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF/WMBF) - It’s being called the biggest animal cruelty bust in South Carolina history.

More than 400 animals were confiscated from an Upstate home where deputies suspect a cockfighting operation was being conducted, according to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Members of the Laurens County Animal Control went to a home about 2 p.m. July 2 to check the conditions of horses.

Animal control deputies said they found the following:

  • Multiple malnourished horses without access to water or food. Many had severely overgrown hooves and their teeth were in poor condition.
  • Hogs on the property were underweight with no water or food present.
  • Rabbits, hen and dogs with no access to water.
  • Many roosters were tethered to the ground by leashes with no access to water.
  • A large barrel containing multiple deceased chickens, as well as dead chickens allowed to decay on top of a cage.

In total, more than 400 animals were found on this property, including 12 horses, 30 dogs, approximately 356 chickens, four hogs, three piglets and eight rabbits, authorities said.

They said many items located on the property led investigators to believe there was a cockfighting operation being conducted.

