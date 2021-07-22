SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘Milestone is encouraging’: S.C. reaches 50% one-dose COVID-19 vaccine rate

Doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.
Doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The Palmetto State has reached a major milestone in the effort to get people vaccinated from the coronavirus.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said it is happy to announce that 50% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Overall, 44% of South Carolina residents are now fully vaccinated, which means they are two weeks removed from their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer, or their single shot of the J&J vaccine.

“This milestone is encouraging, and we thank everyone who made the decision to get vaccinated. We are especially proud of our senior citizens, ages 65 and up, who account for more than a third of our state’s vaccinations. But we still have a lot of work to do,” said DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer.

The health agency said more younger people need to roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine.

Data in South Carolina shows that those who are ages 20-24 and 12-19 are among the least vaccinated age groups.

DHEC officials said this is concerning as children prepare for the upcoming school year.

According to DHEC, between June 1 and July 15, at least 150 COVID-19 cases were reported among South Carolina residents who attended or worked at a summer camp. The camps included children who attend sleepovers, as well as day camps in a variety of settings.

“These numbers are a snapshot of what could happen in our schools this year if more parents, students, teachers, and other school officials don’t get vaccinated,” Simmer added. “At this time last year, we did not have a solution to defeat COVID-19. Now we do. We don’t want this deadly virus spreading in our schools or communities. Vaccinations will help us end this pandemic, and we need all eligible residents to be on board.”

If you need to get the COVID-19 vaccine, DHEC has a map of locations that are offering vaccines.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Rowland Trial Day 2: Suspect’s ex-girlfriend says she saw him scrubbing car with bleach
Nathaniel Rowland appeared in court for day 1 of his murder trial July 20, 2021.
Nathaniel Rowland Trial: His DNA not found on Samantha Josephson, but someone else’s was, defense says
The crash happened in the 2000 block of South Lake Drive, near Platt Springs Road.
Coroner identifies person killed in Lexington County crash
Nathaniel Rowland is accused of kidnapping and killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson in 2019.
Day 3: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer
Daniel Robinson was last seen leaving a desert work site on June 23.
Missing SC man’s Jeep found crashed in Arizona desert

Latest News

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. records highest day of newly-reported COVID-19 cases since April
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
More than 900 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday as SC’s surge continues
School districts excited for new virtual options for students in upcoming school year
School districts excited for new virtual options for students in upcoming school year
SC hospital’s pediatric ICU ‘beyond capacity’ with COVID and ‘winter viruses’
SC hospital’s pediatric ICU ‘beyond capacity’ with ‘winter viruses’ as fears of COVID surge loom