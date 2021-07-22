SkyView
Man charged in connection with homicide at Kershaw County motel

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Camden Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a homicide at a Kershaw County motel.

Jordan McKeever has been charged with murder and misprision of a felon.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. Tuesday police responded to a call about a welfare check at the Mona Lisa Motel.

Upon arrival, officers found Shahid Saleem Shabazz unresponsive on the floor. Shabazz was pronounced deceased shortly before 1:30 a.m.

After an investigation, McKeever revealed that he had murdered Shabazz. The motive is unknown at this time.

Two other suspects, Dexter Thomas and Ceion Bell, were also arrested at the scene. They have both been charged with misprision of a felon.

McKeever, Thomas, and Bell are all being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Lieutenant Penny Lloyd at the Camden Police Department at 1-803-425-6025.

