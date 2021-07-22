First Alert Forecast: Back to the 90s today, haze from western wildfires possible

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are warming up today, back to around 92. There’s also a chance of haze and smoke this afternoon from the wildfires out west.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Warming up to 92 this afternoon with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

· There’s a chance of seeing some haze and smoke this afternoon from the wildfires out west.

· We are watching a low pressure system form over Alabama and move over the Atlantic, it has a 30% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

· Low 90s continues throughout the weekend with a 20% chance of storms each afternoon.

wis (wis)

First Alert Weather Story:

A front is stalled over our region and will bring a few clouds and a 20% chance of some showers and storms, mainly south of Columbia this afternoon. Highs are much warmer with more sunshine with temperatures reaching the low 90s.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

There’s a chance of some haze and smoke filtering as far south as Columbia this afternoon. This would lower air quality, most likely to the “moderate” levels but we cannot rule out the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to push into the northern Midlands later today. The smoke is coming from the western wildfires and is being brought in by a trough in the jet stream that’s sitting over the eastern states.

wis (wis)

We have partly cloudy skies Friday with a 20-30% chance of some afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

wis (wis)

wis (wis)

Saturday and Sunday are mostly sunny with a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers and storms. High pressure to our north is keeping the showers and storms at bay.

wis (wis)

Tropics:

We’re also keeping an eye on potential development in the tropics. An area of low pressure will develop over the southeast U.S. It will likely drift off the southeast U.S. coast by the weekend and meander right off the coast of Georgia and SC into early next week. Right now, it has a low chance of tropical development (30% chance), but we’ll be watching it closely.

wis (wis)

Today: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Storms (20% Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

wis (wis)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.