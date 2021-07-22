SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Back to the 90s today, haze from western wildfires possible

WIS
WIS(WIS)
By Adam Clark
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are warming up today, back to around 92. There’s also a chance of haze and smoke this afternoon from the wildfires out west.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Warming up to 92 this afternoon with a 20% chance of showers and storms.

· There’s a chance of seeing some haze and smoke this afternoon from the wildfires out west.

· We are watching a low pressure system form over Alabama and move over the Atlantic, it has a 30% chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

· Low 90s continues throughout the weekend with a 20% chance of storms each afternoon.

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Weather Story:

A front is stalled over our region and will bring a few clouds and a 20% chance of some showers and storms, mainly south of Columbia this afternoon. Highs are much warmer with more sunshine with temperatures reaching the low 90s.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

There’s a chance of some haze and smoke filtering as far south as Columbia this afternoon. This would lower air quality, most likely to the “moderate” levels but we cannot rule out the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to push into the northern Midlands later today. The smoke is coming from the western wildfires and is being brought in by a trough in the jet stream that’s sitting over the eastern states.

wis
wis(wis)

We have partly cloudy skies Friday with a 20-30% chance of some afternoon showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

Saturday and Sunday are mostly sunny with a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers and storms. High pressure to our north is keeping the showers and storms at bay.

wis
wis(wis)

Tropics:

We’re also keeping an eye on potential development in the tropics. An area of low pressure will develop over the southeast U.S. It will likely drift off the southeast U.S. coast by the weekend and meander right off the coast of Georgia and SC into early next week. Right now, it has a low chance of tropical development (30% chance), but we’ll be watching it closely.

wis
wis(wis)

Today: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Storms (20% Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

wis
wis(wis)

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Kevin Arnone's July 21st Forecast
Kevin Arnone's July 21st Forecast

Most Read

From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Rowland Trial Day 2: Suspect’s ex-girlfriend says she saw him scrubbing car with bleach
Nathaniel Rowland appeared in court for day 1 of his murder trial July 20, 2021.
Nathaniel Rowland Trial: His DNA not found on Samantha Josephson, but someone else’s was, defense says
The crash happened in the 2000 block of South Lake Drive, near Platt Springs Road.
Person trapped in vehicle after serious crash in Lexington County
Zion Lee Watson
Family of Upstate boy who died after EMS was called to day care will hold news conference
Daniel Robinson was last seen leaving a desert work site on June 23.
Missing SC man’s Jeep found crashed in Arizona desert

Latest News

Dominic Brown's July 21st Forecast
Dominic Brown's July 21st Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 7/21/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 7/21/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 7/20/21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: 7/20/21
Dominic Brown's July 19th Forecast
Dominic Brown's July 19th Forecast