SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Alexander Co. man sentenced to 75-105 years for child sex crimes

Shawn Croteau was first arrested July 19, 2020
Shawn Croteau
Shawn Croteau(Alexander County Sheriff's Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An Alexander County man is facing up to 105 years in prison for child sex crimes.

Shawn Croteau was first arrested July 19, 2020 and charged with four counts of first degree statutory rape of a child and four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Just over a year later, on July 21, 2021, Croteau was found guilty of all but one of the first degree statutory rape of a child charges. He will serve a minimum of 75 years up to 105 years in prison.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman thanked the Department of Homeland Security for their assistance.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rowland Trial Day 3: Investigators present gruesome evidence from night Samantha Josephson died
Rowland Trial Day 3: Gruesome evidence presented from night Samantha Josephson died
DHEC encourages everyone to get vaccinated as new variants spread across the U.S.
More than 900 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday as SC’s surge continues
The crash happened in the 2000 block of South Lake Drive, near Platt Springs Road.
Coroner identifies person killed in Lexington County crash
From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
Day 4: Trial of UofSC student Samantha Josephson’s accused killer
Aerial picture of the the Murdaugh property where Alex Murdaugh, Maggie’s husband and Paul’s...
State authorities release 911 call made by Alex Murdaugh in connection to murder case

Latest News

Sandra Robinson
Sumter Police searching for 71-year-old woman who suffers from dementia
wis
FIRST ALERT - Sunny and dry for the weekend, Low pressure off our coast may bring showers next week
My Take: Richland County gun violence
20-year-old Kaleb Michael Lopez was arrested by Internet Crimes Against Children and...
Sumter man arrested for criminal solicitation of a minor
Sorenson, and the living organ donor, the morning after kidney surgery in February 2019.
Kidney recipient pushes for new law for living organ donors