Teaching Critical Race Theory could become a fireable offense in Alabama

A newly filed bill would make teaching Critical Race Theory in schools a fireable offense
A newly filed bill would make teaching Critical Race Theory in schools a fireable offense
By Kailey Schuyler
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Across the nation, controversy continues over how Critical Race Theory is taught in schools.

To be clear, it’s not taught in K-12 public schools in Alabama. However, a newly filed bill would make teaching Critical Race Theory in schools a fireable offense. You can view the full bill here.

Representative Danny Crawford says he believes Critical Race Theory makes certain genders or races feel inferior to others. Crawford says he did not speak with educators or parents before filing the bill.

He says if educators are telling students that Critical Race Theory is true they should be punished.

WAFF spoke with two Alabama School Board Members last month who say this is not taught in k-12 schools. Crawford wants to keep it that way.

”It is taught in higher-ed, but I do not think it is taught,” says Crawford.

“People in Virginia did not think it was taught in their k-12 system and they found out when they were watching their kids in their zoom classes that it was being taught. So we really don’t know. We do not think it is being taught But we need to let folks know what we stand for and what we think is best for our state.”

Crawford says there are currently two other bills against the concept. He says they will eventually come together as one for the final proposal.

