Sumter Police searching for peeping tom

Eugene Rhinehart III
Eugene Rhinehart III(Sumter Police Department)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a wanted man.

Eugene Rhinehart III, 31, is accused of looking through the window of an occupied home in the Crosswell area on June 30.

Officials say he is facing charges in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information about Rhinehart’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 1-803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

