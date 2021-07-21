Sumter Police searching for peeping tom

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a wanted man.

Eugene Rhinehart III, 31, is accused of looking through the window of an occupied home in the Crosswell area on June 30.

Officials say he is facing charges in connection with this incident.

Anyone with information about Rhinehart’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sumter Police Department at 1-803-436-2700 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

