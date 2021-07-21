SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say two shootings in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday as crowds celebrated the Milwaukee Bucks’ first NBA championship in 50 years left three people wounded.

The shootings both happened about 12:42 a.m. at two locations near Water Street.

TV station WISN had a reporter broadcasting when multiple shots were heard, prompting people to flee.

Police say a man had non-life threatening injuries from one of the shootings and a suspect was in custody.

In the other shooting, two people had non-life threatening injuries.

One person was in custody, and other suspects were being sought.

The shootings were across the Milwaukee River from Fiserv Forum, where the game was played, and the Deer District plaza, where a crowd of roughly 65,000 gathered for an outdoor watch party.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Rowland appeared in court for day 1 of his murder trial July 20, 2021.
Nathaniel Rowland Trial: His DNA not found on Samantha Josephson, but someone else’s was, defense says
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
Doctors: South Carolina also experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Doctors: South Carolina also experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Officials said the nurse had sex with an inmate in his jail cell.
Nurse at Columbia prison accused of sexual misconduct with inmate
SCHP: One killed in three vehicle collision on I-77

Latest News

As the groom, Paul Richter, goes to dip his new bride, Julie Benn, something goes wrong....
Bride dislocates her knee during first dance
As the groom, Paul Richter, goes to dip his new bride, Julie Benn, something goes wrong....
Bride dislocates her knee during first dance
People were fleeing in the early morning hours after shots were heard during the Milwaukee...
RAW: Shooting heard during Milwaukee Bucks victory celebration cause people to flee
Teddy provided hope for first responders at Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida.
Comfort dog injured digging through rubble of Surfside collapse