SCHP investigating fatal collision on Cope Rd. in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle collision that killed one person.

The collision occurred around 6:45 p.m. on Cope Road near SC 70.

Officials say a 2017 Nissan Sadan was traveling east when it ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the roadway, overturned, and struck a utility pole.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

They were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

