RCSD investigating shooting that injured one person

By Jazmine Greene
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.

Just after 12 a.m., deputies responded to the Citgo gas station after receiving reports about a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found a man in the parking lot with gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The victim was transported from the scene to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

