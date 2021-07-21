SkyView
Person trapped in vehicle after serious crash, South Lake Drive closed

Breaking
Breaking(WIS)
By Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - At least one person is hurt after a serious crash that left someone trapped in a vehicle in Lexington County on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency crews are on the scene right now in the 2000 block of South Lake Drive, near Platt Springs Road.

South Lake Drive is shut down in the area and traffic will be diverted for the next two to three hours, county officials said.

The Lexington County Fire Service, EMS, Sheriff’s Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol have all responded.

This story will be updated.

