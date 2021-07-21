SkyView
Orangeburg man pleads guilty to shooting police, officials say

Judge Debra R. McCaslin sentenced James in the Lexington County Courthouse.
Judge Debra R. McCaslin sentenced James in the Lexington County Courthouse.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg man has pleaded guilty to shooting police and multiple other crimes, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says.

According to Wilson, Eugene Jonathon James, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of attempted murder, one count of failure to stop for blue lights, one count of possession of a stolen pistol, one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, value $2,000-$10,000, and one count of speeding.

Wilson says James received a negotiated 20-year sentence consecutive to the 10-year sentence he received from the federal government for unlawfully being in possession of a pistol.

James will serve the 20-year state sentence and then the 10-year federal sentence. Judge Debra R. McCaslin sentenced James in the Lexington County Courthouse.

Officials say on May 27, 2017 Sergeant Evan Antley and Officer Roy Barr observed a car speeding down Knox Abbott Drive and attempted to make a traffic stop when the car fled, leading officers on a chase until the suspect turned onto a dead end at Gist Street. Officers say James jumped out of the stolen car and ran down a footpath on the Riverwalk before jumping into the brush and waiting in the ditch for the officers to approach. Once James was spotted by the officers, they say he began firing at them with a stolen pistol.

Both officers were able to return fire, but each received non-fatal gunshot wounds.

