McConnell urges Americans: ‘Get vaccinated’ as cases spike

McConnell issued a stark and grave warning Tuesday that the U.S. risks a repeat of last year’s...
McConnell issued a stark and grave warning Tuesday that the U.S. risks a repeat of last year’s caseloads if people refuse to protect themselves from the coronavirus.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By LISA MASCARO
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is imploring unvaccinated Americans to take the COVID-19 shot.

He issued a stark and grave warning Tuesday that the U.S. risks a repeat of last year’s caseloads if people refuse to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

Speaking at the U.S. Capitol, McConnell urged Americans to ignore the “demonstrably bad advice” coming from pundits and others against the vaccines. “Get vaccinated,” he said at his weekly press conference.

A childhood polio survivor, McConnell has been one of the most outspoken members of the Republican Party in urging vaccinations to stop the COVID-19 virus.

