SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

House Democrats propose cutting funding for charter schools

FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.
FILE - The U.S. Capitol building is shown after sunset on Thursday, March 4, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Democrats in the House of Representatives have called for a cut to federal funding of charter schools.

The proposed cut appears as a small provision tucked into a massive federal budget proposal.

It would reduce funding for charter schools by $40 million and could potentially limit many charter schools from receiving federal funds altogether.

The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools said it would impact millions of students, who are usually children of color and from low-income families.

Charter schools use public funds but are generally run independently. Most, but not all, are nonprofit organizations.

All three of the most recent presidents supported charter schools, but some Democrats argue they siphon funding away from other public schools.

On the campaign trail last year, then-candidate Joe Biden opposed federal funds going to “for-profit charter schools.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Rowland appeared in court for day 1 of his murder trial July 20, 2021.
Nathaniel Rowland Trial: His DNA not found on Samantha Josephson, but someone else’s was, defense says
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
Doctors: South Carolina also experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Doctors: South Carolina also experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Officials said the nurse had sex with an inmate in his jail cell.
Nurse at Columbia prison accused of sexual misconduct with inmate
SCHP: One killed in three vehicle collision on I-77

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott
FILE - In this image taken from court video, Harvey Weinstein attends a hearing from Wende...
Weinstein pleads not guilty to sexual assaults in California
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Charlamagne Tha God during Tuesday's November 27,...
Charlamagne Tha God and Stephen Colbert team up for late-night show on Comedy Central
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Infrastructure bill expected to fail first test vote