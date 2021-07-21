First Alert Forecast: Sun returns this afternoon, then the heat returns Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Expect a few showers and clouds this morning, then the sunshine returns this afternoon with mid 80s.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Cloudy skies and a 30% chance of some on and off again showers this morning, then the clouds break this afternoon.

· There’s a chance to see some smoke/haze from the wildfires out west and in Canada this afternoon.

· Highs return into the low 90s Thursday and into the weekend with a spotty afternoon storms possible.

· We’re watching a low pressure system off the coast of Georgia/SC this weekend, has a 20% chance of development into a tropical system in the next 5 days.

First Alert Weather Story:

Our front continues to slowly move east of the region and it takes the clouds with it. There’s still a 30% chance of scattered showers this morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies during the morning, then by this afternoon the clouds break and we have highs reaching the mid 80s. There’s a chance that the northern half of the Midlands (north of Columbia) could experience some smoke and haze from wildfires burning in Central Canada.

High pressure builds Thursday and we have partly cloudy skies and temperatures returning into the low 90s. There’s a 20% chance of some showers and storms by the afternoon. The same goes for Friday with highs near 91 and a 20% chance of an afternoon storm.

Saturday and Sunday we have partly cloudy skies once again and just a 20% chance of some more thunder during the afternoon.

Our attention goes to a low pressure system that could from off the coast of Georgia and South Carolina. This low could become tropical in nature and has a 20% chance of developing in the next 5 days. As of now it does not look to be very strong, but we will keep our eye on it!

Today: Partly Cloudy. A Few Showers Possible (20-30%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of a Shower (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Chance of Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

