First Alert Forecast: Hotter weather is on the way to the Midlands!

By Dominic Brown
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for more heat in the Midlands!

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· Tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible (20%). Low temperatures will be in the 70s.

· The heat is on!

· Highs will be back in the low 90s on Thursday and Friday. Some thunderstorms are possible. Rain chances are around 20% Thursday, then 30% for Friday.

· A little wet weather is in your weekend forecast, but we’re not expecting a washout. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

· More heat and storms are expected next week with highs in the 90s.

First Alert Weather Story:

So, as we move through your Wednesday night, expect partly cloudy skies in the Midlands as a stationary front remains draped over the area. It will dissolve a bit.

Still, a stray shower or two is possible. Rain chances are around 20%. Low temperatures will be in the 70s.

A cold front will move in from the north, then stall over the state into Thursday and Friday, giving way to more unsettled weather. Still, though, it will be hot.

On Thursday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies and potential isolated showers and storms. Rain chances are around 20%. Highs will climb back into the lower 90s.

We’ll also be watching the satellite closely into Thursday. There’s the potential for some smoke or haze to drift into parts of the Palmetto State, courtesy of the wildfires in California. We’ll watch the forecast for you and will alert you to any problems.

More 90s are expected Friday into your weekend. A few more showers and storms are possible, too. Rain chances are around 30% Friday.

On Saturday and Sunday, rain chances are around 20% each day. High temperatures will be in the low 90s.

Next week, more heat, humidity and storms are expected. It’s really more of our typical summertime pattern in the Midlands. So, keep the rain gear handy. High temperatures will be in the 90s.

Tropics:

We’re also keeping an eye on potential development in the tropics. An area of low pressure will develop over the southeast U.S. It will likely drift off the southeast U.S. coast by the weekend and meander there into early next week. Right now, it has a low chance of tropical development (20% chance), but we’ll be watching it closely.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Stray Showers South (20%). Low temperatures in the low 70s.

Thursday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20% Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms (20%). Highs in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance of Storms (30%). Highs in the low 90s.

