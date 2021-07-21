SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

Day 2: Trial of suspect accused of kidnapping, killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson

From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson
From left: Nathaniel Rowland and Samantha Josephson(WRDW)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The trial of Nathaniel Rowland, the man accused of kidnapping and killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in March 2019, began Tuesday.

Columbia Police say Josephson was killed after a night out in the Five Points neighborhood. Her body was found by turkey hunters 14 hours later in a field in Clarendon County.

Investigators say they believe she got into a car she believed was being driven by the Uber driver she hired. But instead, they say the car was being driven by Rowland, who they say was the owner of the vehicle.

CASE BACKGROUND | Trial of man accused in UofSC student’s kidnapping, death set to begin

Several witnesses also testified on day one of the trial -- including Josephson’s boyfriend, her roommate, the actual Uber driver, SLED, and a man who worked security for Bird Dog.

RELATED STORY | Nathaniel Rowland Trial: Day 1 - His DNA not found on Samantha Josephson, but someone else’s was, defense says

The entire video from day one can be watched here:

Each day, look for a new story with the live stream of the trial on wistv.com or the WIS News app. Coverage will be updated throughout the day each day, until a verdict is reached.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Nathaniel Rowland appeared in court for day 1 of his murder trial July 20, 2021.
Nathaniel Rowland Trial: His DNA not found on Samantha Josephson, but someone else’s was, defense says
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
Doctors: South Carolina also experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Doctors: South Carolina also experiencing ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’
Officials said the nurse had sex with an inmate in his jail cell.
Nurse at Columbia prison accused of sexual misconduct with inmate
SCHP: One killed in three vehicle collision on I-77

Latest News

McConnell issued a stark and grave warning Tuesday that the U.S. risks a repeat of last year’s...
McConnell urges Americans: ‘Get vaccinated’ as cases spike
wis
First Alert Forecast: Sun returns this afternoon, then the heat returns Thursday
Day 2: Trial of suspect accused of kidnapping, killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson
Zion Lee Watson
Investigation underway after 1-year-old dies at S.C. daycare