Coroner identifies person killed in Lexington County crash

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - One person was killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash that left a man trapped inside a vehicle in Lexington County.

Emergency crews responded to the 2000 block of South Lake Drive, near Platt Springs Road, around 12:15 p.m.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher, Maurice Valentino Myers, 58, of Lexington was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries. Fisher says Myers was traveling west on South Lake Drive when his vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway, struck a tree, overturned, and then caught fire.

South Lake Drive was shut down in the area for about three hours.

The Lexington County Fire Service, EMS, Sheriff’s Department and South Carolina Highway Patrol all responded.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.