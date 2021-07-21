SkyView
Charlamagne Tha God and Stephen Colbert team up for late-night show on Comedy Central

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Charlamagne Tha God during Tuesday's November 27,...
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Charlamagne Tha God during Tuesday's November 27, 2018 show.(Scott Kowalchyk/CBS 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina native Charlamagne Tha God has a new late-night show coming to Comedy Central, the network announced Wednesday.

The show, “Tha God’s Honest Truth with Lenard ‘Charlamagne’ McKelvey,” was co-created by Stephen Colbert, who is also from South Carolina.

It will debut on Comedy Central starting Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. EST, and air each Friday night.

“This weekly half hour late-night series features Charlamagne’s culturally fluent take on social issues in a variety of deep dives, sketches, and social experiments that deftly unpacks the most pressing topics permeating politics and culture,” Comedy Central wrote in a press release. “Redemptively comedic, refreshingly unfiltered, and unapologetically Black, nothing is off limits.”

Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, MTV Entertainment Group, added: “His thought provoking and uninhibited observations both get under peoples skin and open their minds which is why we are thrilled to be doing this show with him and equally thrilled to welcome back the Dean of Late Night to Comedy Central, Mr. Stephen Colbert.”

Charlamagne, who was born and raised in Moncks Corner, co-hosts the radio show “The Breakfast Club.” He is a Radio Hall of Fame inductee and best-selling author.

“For too long, the town of Moncks Corner, South Carolina has been underrepresented in late night,” Colbert said. “I look forward to all the ways in which the fearless, peerless Charlamagne is going to change the game.”

Charlamagne has also led philanthropic endeavors to bring attention to mental health, especially in the Black community, and to help Black women pursue higher education through a scholarship at South Carolina State University. He holds a key to the city of Columbia.

Fans can follow “Tha God’s Honest Truth” on Instagram and Twitter for updates on the show.

