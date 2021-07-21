SkyView
Carowinds extends summer season; stops requiring reservations

Carowinds no longer requires reservations
Carowinds no longer requires reservations(Carowinds)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FORT MILL, S.C. (WIS) - Carowinds announced the park will no longer require visitors to make reservations and that the summer season has been extended.

On Wednesday, officials with the amusement park announced the park would stay open through September 3, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. -- ten days longer than originally planned.

“It feels good to be getting back to normal. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we prepared for this exciting moment,” said spokeswoman Lisa Stryker.

Last week, the park’s Grand Carnivale resumed operations and is running through August 1. Park officials say the Grand Carnivale is a larger-than-life cultural experience that has something for everyone including food tastings, games and entertainment.

