White House staffer, Pelosi aide test positive for COVID-19

FILE - This file image shows the White House in Washington, D.C. A White House staffer’s...
FILE - This file image shows the White House in Washington, D.C. A White House staffer’s positive test was confirmed by White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Tuesday.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A White House staffer and an aide for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both fully vaccinated, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to media reports.

The White House staffer’s positive test was confirmed by White House spokesperson Jen Psaki on Tuesday.

The Pelosi staffer was described as a senior spokesperson who had contact with Texas state lawmakers last week, chief of state Drew Hammill said. Six of the lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19.

Both staffers will remain in quarantine while the positive tests are confirmed.

The White House staffer had no close contacts with President Joe Biden or other key White House figures.

The news was first reported by Axios.

