WATCH LIVE: Trial begins for suspect accused of killing UofSC student Samantha Josephson

By Lauren Adams and Laurel Mallory
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jury selection has just wrapped up for the trial of Nathaniel Rowland, the man accused of kidnapping and killing University of South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in March 2019.

Opening arguments are set to begin at 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

WIS will carry a live stream of the trial right here in this story, as well as on the WIS Facebook page.

>> DON’T SEE A LIVESTREAM? Tap here to watch

Investigators believe Josephson accidentally got into Rowland’s car in Five Points thinking it was her Uber. Her body was found by turkey hunters 14 hours later in a field in Clarendon County.

Police say Rowland had stabbed her to death and dumped her body. He was arrested quickly and has been in jail ever since.

Tuesday morning, the jury pool was reduced from 700 potential jurors to 12 jurors and four alternates.

There are 10 women and six men seated on the jury.

Of those, eight people are Black, two people are Hispanic, one person is Indian and five people are white.

CASE BACKGROUND | Trial of man accused in UofSC student’s kidnapping, death set to begin

Judge Clifton Newman started the second day of jury selection by asking if there were any potential jurors who felt as though they would not be good jurors. He asked if any of them had seen anything about this case in the media.

The judge then called out a long list of witnesses who would be testifying to see if any of the potential jurors knew them.

There were several who stood up, but all of them said they could still be fair and impartial despite their relationship with the witnesses.

This story will be updated.

LIVE TRIAL COVERAGE

Each day, look for a new story with the live stream of the trial on wistv.com or the WIS News app. Coverage will be updated throughout the day each day, until a verdict is reached.

