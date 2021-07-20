SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Sponsored
Advertisement

University of South Carolina selects recruiter for presidential search

Harris Pastides is serving as Interim President until a successor is found.
Harris Pastides is serving as Interim President until a successor is found.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina has selected a recruiter to assist with its presidential search.

On Tuesday, the Presidential Candidate Search Committee’s Chair Thad Westbrook announced that the university has selected R. William Funk & Associates to assist with the search for a new president.

The president of the University of South Carolina serves as the chief executive of the entire University of South Carolina system and of the system’s flagship research university in Columbia.

The Funk & Associates consulting firm, based in Dallas, specializes in recruitment for roles in higher education. Interim President Harris Pastides has agreed to serve in the position until a successor is found.

“Funk & Associates has extensive experience conducting successful searches for university presidents and chancellors across the United States. The firm’s recruiting strategies have helped place many impressive candidates, including minorities and women, at leading universities throughout the country and within South Carolina,” said Ernest Jenkins, chair of the Faculty Senate for the Palmetto College campuses and a member of the Presidential Candidate Search Committee. “These advantages, and their history of outreach to members of university communities, make them a compelling choice to assist us.”

R. William Funk & Associates has recruited presidents or chancellors to 13 of the 14 institutions in the Southeastern Conference, as well as at hundreds of colleges and universities throughout the United States, including Rutgers University, The Ohio State University, University of Louisville, Indiana University, University of North Carolina, University of Virginia, Purdue University, Michigan State University, University of Texas and San Diego State University. The firm recruited the current presidents of Clemson University and the College of Charleston.

R. William Funk & Associates previously recruited Joan Gabel to be provost at the University of South Carolina in 2015; Gabel is now president of the University of Minnesota.

The firm previously assisted with the University of South Carolina’s presidential search in 2008 and with the university’s searches for the chief executive officer of the My Carolina Alumni Association and for the president/chief executive officer of the university’s Educational Foundation.

The firm’s founder, R. William “Bill” Funk, will lead the recruiting effort, personally interact with the candidate pool, and report directly to the Search Committee and the university’s Board of Trustees.

“We don’t believe in a ‘formula’ approach to president searches,” said Funk. “Each institution is different and there are precedents that must be honored when organizing and executing the search process. At the same time, we are particularly proud of our role in bringing forward outstanding women and minority candidates for consideration by the search committees with which we have worked.”

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
Breanna Audette, 23, of Irmo, is charged with 14 counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.
Lexington day care worker charged with assaulting children in her care
Officials said the nurse had sex with an inmate in his jail cell.
Nurse at Columbia prison accused of sexual misconduct with inmate
1-year-old dies at hospital after EMS was called to Greenville County day care
Nathaniel Rowland was arrested the same day Josephson's body was found.
Suspect accused of killing Samantha Josephson asks for new attorney during jury selection

Latest News

The South Carolina Board of Education has approved 33 school district virtual learning programs...
State Board of Education approves 33 school district virtual learning programs
Local comedian, Mike Goodwin, will appear tonight on NBC's America's Got Talent!
Local comedian, Mike Goodwin, appearing on America’s Got Talent
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Scattered rain & storms again today
Felicia Lynn Anderson
Sumter County woman arrested for arson, officials say