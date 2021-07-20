SkyView
Sumter County woman arrested for arson, officials say

Felicia Lynn Anderson
Felicia Lynn Anderson(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WEDGEFIELD, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County woman has been arrested for arson, officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office say.

According to deputies, Felicia Lynn Anderson, 35, of Wedgefield, SC set fire to clothing just outside of a home in the 200 block of Highway 261 on Thursday, July 15.

Officials say she caused approximately $5,000 worth of damage to the property. According to deputies, Anderson also resides at the location that was damaged by the fire.

Anderson was transported to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center, where officials say she remains as of Tuesday morning. Her bond was set at $5,000.

