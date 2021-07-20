SC’s Tax-Free Weekend event set for early August
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina will help parents with back-to-school shopping in August with its annual sales tax holiday weekend.
For 72 hours, the state will hold its Sales Tax Free Weekend from 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 6 through the night of Aug. 8.
During the annual sales tax holiday, a variety of purchases are exempt from the state’s 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes. Tax-free items range from clothing, accessories, and shoes to school supplies, backpacks, and computers.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue released a list of tax-exempt and non-exempt items.
Clothing
Examples of Exempt Items:
The tax holiday applies to purchases of new or used clothing and clothing accessories for use by any age and of any dollar amount.
- Everyday
- Belts & suspenders
- Dresses & skirts
- Leggings
- Neckties & scarves
- Pants, jeans & shorts
- Shirts & blouses
- Suits & blazers
- Sweaters & sweatshirts
- Outer Wear
- Coats (all types)
- Ear muffs
- Gloves & mittens
- Hats & caps
- Rainwear & umbrellas
- Vests
- School Wear
- Graduation caps & gowns
- Gym suits
- Uniforms (band, school & sports)
- Sleepwear
- Underwear
- Bras, panties, slips, & T-shirts
- Diapers (cloth & disposable)
- Hosiery, socks & tights
- Incontinent underwear
- Sports/Exercise Wear
- Exercise clothing
- Gloves (batting & golf)
- Hunting & ski clothing
- Leotards
- Swim wear & water apparel
- Miscellaneous/Specialty
- Belt buckles
- Bibs
- Choir robes
- Costumes
- Fabric for custom clothing
- Formal wear
- Hair accessories & wigs
- Handkerchiefs
- Maternity clothing
- Pet coats & sweaters
- Pocketbooks & purses
- Scout uniforms
- Work uniforms purchased by the employee
Examples of Taxable Items:
The tax holiday does not apply to clothing and accessories used in a trade or business or rented.
- Clothing Placed on Layaway
- Costume Rentals
- Formal Wear Rentals
- Safety Equipment (hard hats & ear protectors)
- Uniforms Purchased by Employers for Employees
- Sports Equipment
- Helmets (bicycle & football)
- Hockey & baseball mitts
- Protective wear (masks, mouth guards, knee pads & swim goggles)
- Life jackets
- Miscellaneous/Specialty
- Cosmetics
- Eyewear (contacts & glasses)
- Fitness tracking devices
- Jewelry
- Phone cases
- Wallets & billfolds
- Watchbands
- Watches & smartwatches
Footwear
Examples of Exempt Items:
The tax holiday applies to purchases of new or used footwear for use by any age and of any dollar amount.
- Everyday
- Boots (cowboy & hunting)
- Flip flops
- Sandals
- Shoes (all types)
- Slippers
- Sports/Exercise
- Cleats
- Dance shoes (ballet & tap)
- Hiking shoes & boots
- Sports shoes (golf & bicycle)
- Ski boots
- Miscellaneous/Specialty
- Diabetic shoes
- Orthopedic shoes
- Rain boots & over shoes
- Skates (ice & in-line)
Examples of Taxable Items:
The tax holiday does not apply to footwear used in a trade or business or rented.
- Bowling Shoe Rentals
- Shoes Placed on Layaway
- Footwear Accessories
- Shoe inserts
- Shoe laces
- Work/Safety Shoes Provided to Employees by the Employer
School supplies
Examples of Exempt Items:
The tax holiday applies to purchases of “school supplies” used in the classroom or at home for school assignments of any dollar amount, whether purchased or leased.
- Art Supplies
- Book Bags & Backpacks
- Binders
- Books
- Calculators
- Calendars
- Compasses & Protractors
- Computer Bags
- Computer Supplies (earbuds, headphones, stylus & flash drives)
- Crayons
- Erasers
- Folders
- Glue & Glue Sticks
- Highlighters
- Index Cards
- Lunchboxes
- Markers
- Music Instruments Used for School Assignments (including rentals)
- Music Supplies (sheet music)
- Notebooks
- Paper (typing, graph, construction & poster board)
- Pencil Sharpeners
- Pencils & Pencil Cases
- Pens
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Stapler & Staples
- Tape
Examples of Taxable Items:
- Backpacks for camping
- Batteries
- Bicycles
- Briefcases
- Cleaning Supplies
- Clocks
- Dorm Supplies (housewares, refrigerator & toiletries)
- Furniture (desks & bookcases)
- Hand Sanitizers & Tissues
- Office Supplies
- Smartphones & Cell Phones
- Stationery
- Strollers & Car Seats
- Toys
Computers, software, printers and printer supplies
Examples of exempt items:
The tax holiday applies to computers, computer software, printers, and printer supplies of any dollar amount, whether purchased or leased.
- Computers & Computer Software
- Computer supplies (monitor, keyboard, mouse, & speakers) when sold as a package with a central processing unit
- Laptop, desktop, or tablet computer systems having a CPU
- Warranty and service agreements
- Printers & Printer Supplies
- Cartridges
- Printers
- Printer Inks
- Printer Papers
- Toners
Examples of taxable items:
The tax holiday does not apply to items used in a trade or business.
- Computer Supplies Sold Separately (mouse & keyboard) for Business Use (see “school supply” examples of exempt items)
- Computers Used in a Business
- E-readers
- Music & Video Players
- Phone Chargers
- Replacement Parts
- Scanners
- Smartphones & Phones
- Televisions
- Video Game Consoles
Bed and bath supplies
Examples of exempt items:
The tax holiday applies to bed and bath supplies for use by any age and of any dollar amount.
- Bath
- Mats & rugs
- Shower curtains & liners
- Towels & wash cloths (bath, beach, kitchen & sport towels)
- Bedding
- Bed skirts
- Bed spreads & comforters
- Blankets & throws
- Bumper pads & crib linens
- Mattress pads & toppers
- Pillows (all types)
- Sheets & pillow cases
Examples of taxable items:
- Bath (Miscellaneous)
- Accessories (soap dish, towel holder, shower curtain rings & rod)
- Cleaning supplies
- Toiletries
- Trashcans
- Bed (Miscellaneous)
- Dorm items (ironing boards, rugs, clothes racks, hangers, storage containers & lamps)
- Furniture (bed frames, cribs & chairs)
- Mattresses & box springs
- Sleeping bags
- Window treatments
Eligible items purchased from an online retailer are still tax-free during the 72-hour event, DOR officials say.
Since the annual sales tax holiday weekend began in 2000, shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million, the Department of Revenue says.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.